Live

A special bench of Supreme Court on Monday, October 7, ordered the Maharashtra government to not cut any more trees at Mumbai's Aarey colony.

Around 2,600 trees were scheduled to be felled for the construction of a metro car shed.

A special bench, consisting of Justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan, was constituted after a group of law students urged Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to intervene in the matter.

"Special bench has been constituted to hear the matter tomorrow i.e. 7th October 2019 at 10.00 a.m. on the basis of a letter dated 6th October 2019 addressed by Rishav Ranjan with regard to felling of trees in state of Maharashtra which has been registered as a public interest litigation," a notice by the apex court read.

Prior to the urgent hearing, the 29 activists arrested for protesting against cutting the trees were given conditional bail on Sunday.

Live Updates