Popular TV actor Hina Khan is battling breast cancer and undergoing chemotherapy for the same. In a few months, she will be rid of cancer. However, Hina's cancer diagnosis hasn't come in the way of her work; she is shooting for brand promotions and also walking the ramp as and when necessary. The actor has been an inspiration for many. On Thursday, Hina Khan attended the screening of Do Paati. The film stars Shaheer Sheikh, Kajol, and Kriti Sanon.

Hina and Shaheer are close friends and are often seen supporting each other. During one of Hina's chemotherapy, Shaheer had visited her in the hospital.

Several videos and pictures have been circulating on social media with Hina Khan embracing Shaheer Sheikh. Dressed in a white full-sleeve top and grey pants, Hina greeted the paparazzi and requested them to pray for her recovery.

During photo-ops, Hina tells paps not to yell, as she patiently poses for shutterbugs.

In another video show, Shaheer escorts Hina to her car and the duo hug eachother.

When Shaheer visited Hina Khan at the hospital

Taking to his Instagram. He wrote: "The world now knows what I always did, that you're the strongest girl there is! But you're also the funniest, whackiest & wisest person I know! Life is one big party when we're hanging together! Happy birthday Bestie. @realhinakhan"

Hina replied: "Thank you, my friend for coming all the way just to see me for 10 mins.. you are my true bestie (with an evil eye and heart emoji) Huggsss ️"

For the unversed, Shaheer and Hina appeared together in the music video Baarish Ban Jaana.

Work Front

Hina Khan made her debut on TV with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, soon her character Akshara became a household name.

After this, she participated in television reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. She also appeared in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5.

She was also seen in films like Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist and Unlock, among others. She also starred in the second season of the web series Damaged 2.