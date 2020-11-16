The Bachchan family is one of the most learned families we know in B-town. Amitabh Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a poet, and Amitji often shares poetries written by his Babuji on social media. When the grandfather and head of the family Amitabh Bachchan is so learned and values his culture and tradition undoubtedly, the kids in the house will imbibe the same qualities.

We are talking about Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Aardhya Bachchan. The little girl who turns nine today is a powerhouse of talent. The little girl is not only ringing in her ninth birthday but is also breaking the internet with her melodious voice.

Aardhya's rendition of pouplar bhajan Jai Siya Ram is breaking the internet.

A video of baby Aardhya singing popular bhajan 'Jai Siya Ram' in praise of Lord Ram and Sita went viral this morning. Dressed in baby pink lehenga choli, Aardhaya's rendition is purely melodious, and you can't skip the video without listening to it.

On the eve of Diwali, birthday girl sang this beautiful bhajan in her voice. Apart from singing pleasantly, the little girl was high on energy and was also seen clapping hands. Looking at the video, we can make out how well she knows the devotional song and is well versed with the wording and line.

The video also features visuals of Lord Ram and Sita and with a piece of soothing background music.

Dadu Amitabh Bachchan shares Aaradhya bhajan video.

The video of Aaradhya's performance was first shared by a handle named 'Bewitching Bachchans' a fan page. In no time, proud dadu Amitabh Bachchan retweeted the video.

Aaradhya was showered with love for her post, with netizens calling her rendition 'beautiful', 'amazing', while also praising her voice.

Check out how beautifully birthday girl Aardhya has sung the bhajan

I guess now’s the best time to share this video of Aaradhya singing a devotional song for Diwali.



Happy Birthday Aaradhya! pic.twitter.com/DB48Y9L6qT — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) November 15, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan shared a beautiful collage of his granddaughter' Aardhaya's growing up years

9 years-9 photos, Amitabh Bachchan, gave granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan a birthday wish in a very special way, said- all my love is yours

Sharing the photo, Amitabh Bachchan writes, "Happy birthday Aaradhya, all my love is yours."

Who's who wished Aardhya on her ninth birthday!

Among the others to wish Aaradhya on her birthday was Sikandar Kher. The actor dropped an unseen picture of hers with her sharing a light-hearted moment with her father, Abhishek Bachchan.

Wishing the little bundle of talent Aardhya Bachchan a very Happy Birthday!