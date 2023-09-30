Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never fails to charm her with her airport style. The actor ever since embraced motherhood has been taking her daughter Aaradhya to brand events. From a very tender age, Aaradhaya has seen the world of showbiz and along with her mother walked the red carpet at Cannes many times with panache. Although the adorable mother-daughter are often trolled for their airport fashion.

Aishwarya Rai and Aardhya trolled for the same hairdo once again

Especially their hairdo. Netizens often pass nasty comments on Aaradhaya's fringes that she has been keeping the same old hairstyle ever since she was a kid. Meanwhile, Aishwarya's middle parting hairdo also disappoints her fans. Whenever the duo is spotted at the airport, the mother-daughter gets brutally trolled.

On Friday wee hours, Former Miss World along with her daughter was papped at the Mumbai airport. The actor along with Aaradhaya were jetting off to Paris to attend the fashion week.

Ash looked stunning as she donned an all-noire outfit with her usual hairstyle. While Aaradhya wore a blue full-sleeve shirt black trousers and a shimmery blue hairband. The actress sashayed in style holding a Dolce & Gabbana shopper bag.

As soon as Ash and Aardhaya stepped down from the car, the shutterbugs hovered around them to get a glimpse, one of the photographers was about to tumble, and Ash told the photographer to be careful, while Aardhaya also gestured to the photogs to be mindful while clicking. As they headed towards the airport gate, paps requested Aishwarya and Aardhaya for a video and picture, during the photogs, Ash said that Aaradhya is of her height now.

Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, Ash and her daugther once again were fodder for trolls for their uniquely usual hairdo and doting mother holding her hand.

A user wrote, "When will she leave her hand and give her confidence to walk alone without any support? Though there is no harm in it if a mother is giving support she is not a 2- or 5-year-old ...She is actually 12 and kids her age are so confident and smart kids. By doing this she is not raising a confident and strong child but a shy and underconfident one which may be shaping her personality in a wrong way."

Another user, "Same haircut and black outfit for 827384929943 years."

The third one, "She really needs to up her airport style !!"

Ash will be walking the ramp on Paris Fashion week.

Aishwarya was seen in "Ponniyin Selvan 2," directed by Mani Ratnam. Kamal Haasan provided his voice for the film's narration. In addition to Aishwarya. The second chapter of this epic narrative features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu.