The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday cleared the air on speculations of an alliance with Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

AAP announced that it will contest alone in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana with no alliance whatsoever.

Earlier this month, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said that AAP is non-existent in Punjab and there's no need for Congress to tie knots with Arvind Kejriwal's party.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress chief Sheila Dikshit had also ruled out an alliance with AAP. She had earlier said that both BJP and AAP are equal opponents for Congress and they will face both the challenges.

"We have been opposed to Congress ideologies since the beginning. Due to the dictatorship of BJP, the need for an alliance of opposition parties has been felt to defeat BJP. Leaders of several like-minded parties pressed on the need of an alliance with Congress despite political differences," said AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai, reported TOI.