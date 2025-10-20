AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates for Bihar Assembly election 2025

The Aam Aadmi Party released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly election this year, naming 12 candidates who will file their nominations on Monday, the last date for filing nominations for the second phase of polling.

According to the list, Kumar Kunal will contest from Madhubani, Rani Devi from Sitamarhi, Asha Singh from Khajauli, Gorishankar from Phulparas in Madhubani district, Brij Bhushan alias Navin from Supaul, Mohammad Muntazir Alam from Amour in Purnea district, Pritam Kumar from Pirpaiti in Bhagalpur district, Shrawan Ghuiya from Kutumbha in Aurangabad district, Sachitanand Shyam from Gaura Bauram in Darbhanga district, Anil Kumar from Gaya Town, Rahul Rana from Sikandara Jamui district, and Ramashish Yadav from Jamui Assembly constituency.

Earlier, on October 18, the Aam Aadmi Party had released its third list of 50 candidates, all of whom will also contest in the second phase of elections, scheduled for November 11.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party is contesting independently in Bihar this time, without forming any alliance.

The party faces a tough challenge in carving out space amid established political players such as the BJP, JD(U), RJD, Congress, CPI-ML, CPI, CPIM, VIP, AIMIM, Jan Suraaj Party, Jantantrik Janata Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party and others.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party had also announced its list of star campaigners for the Bihar polls.

Among the star campaigners' list, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is on top, followed by former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Aman Arora, Dr. Sandeep Pathak, Satyendra Jain, Pankaj Kumar Gupta, Ajyesh Yadav, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Sanjeev Jha, Rituraj Jha, Imran Husain, Bandana Kumari, Durgesh Pathak, Abhinav Jha, Rajesh Kumar Yadav, and Keshav Kishore Prasad.

The Bihar Assembly election will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the result will come out on November 14.

(With inputs from IANS)