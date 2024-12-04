AAP protests over deteriorating law and order in Delhi; slams Centre

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest on Wednesday, demanding immediate action from the Union government to address the worsening law and order situation in the national Capital.

The protest, led by Delhi Minister Gopal Rai and other AAP MLAs, highlighted the surge in crimes under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry, which oversees Delhi's law enforcement through the Lieutenant Governor (LG) and Delhi Police.

Speaking at the protest, Gopal Rai expressed grave concerns about the safety of Delhi's citizens, claiming the city is turning into a "crime capital."

"Today, the entire city is plagued by crimes -- looting, snatching, and shootings have become daily occurrences. This morning, three members of a family were brutally murdered. Women, elderly individuals, and workers stepping out feel unsafe. Yet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remains silent, offering no solutions to the rising crime," Rai told IANS.

He contrasted the situation in Delhi with Punjab, where AAP governs, asserting, "We have successfully curbed crime in Punjab through decisive actions. Amit Shah must explain why the same cannot be achieved in Delhi."

Other AAP MLAs also expressed sharp criticism of the Union government and Delhi Police for failing to maintain law and order.

Rohit Mehraulia, AAP MLA, told IANS, "Delhi residents are living in constant fear. Law and order have completely collapsed. The responsibility for this lies with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the LG, both of whom have failed to ensure safety in the city."

Kuldeep Kumar pointed to the alarming frequency of violent crimes, saying, "Every morning, newspapers report murders, shootings, and assaults. Women are being raped, businessmen are being threatened, and the elderly are being targeted. Despite this, the Delhi Police remains indifferent. Amit Shah must be held accountable for this failure."

Another AAP MLA, Durgesh Pathak mentioned specific incidents to underline the deteriorating situation -- murders and shootings in areas like Mangolpuri, Shalimar Bagh, and Narayana.

"Crimes occur daily, yet the BJP downplays these incidents as insignificant. It is shameful that they refuse to discuss these critical issues," he told IANS.

Earlier, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government after three members of a family were found dead at their home in the national Capital. The AAP National Convener accused the Centre of allowing criminals a free hand and failing to ensure law and order in the Delhi.

(With inputs from IANS)