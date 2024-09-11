The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its third list of candidates, comprising 11 names, for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

The candidates named in the list are Col Rajendra Rawat for Hathin assembly seat, Mahender Dahiya (Jhajjar), Rajesh Saroha (Rai), Amar Singh (Nilokheri), Satish Yadav (Rewari), Bheem Singh Rathi (Radaur), Amit Kumar (Israna), Manjeet Farmana (Kharkhauda), Pravin Guskhani (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi), Naresh Bagri (Kalanaur), and Suneel Rao for Ateli.

The announcement follows the failure of the seat-sharing talks between AAP and Congress. Previously, both parties had come up together for the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana but contested separately in neighbouring Punjab.

Amid reports of disagreements over seat-sharing between the two parties, Haryana AAP chief Sushil Gupta on Tuesday said the party would contest all 90 seats in the state.

Punjab Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka said that it is not the alliance that has broken, "rather it is the arrogance of AAP leaders which has been shattered".

"We do not need any alliance. When one expects more than what one deserves, this will be the result. In fact, the alliance is not broken; their arrogance is. There is no top leadership in AAP. Raghav Chadha says one thing, Sanjay Singh says something else. Their party leaders lack coordination. I believe that's why they make different statements. It is their arrogance that has been shattered. I do not think AAP has any vote bank in Haryana," said Verka, who represented the Amritsar West Assembly constituency twice between 2012 and 2022.

The last date for filing nomination papers is September 12.

Voting for the 90-member Legislative Assembly will be held on October 5 and counting will be taken up on October 8.

