Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday (June 4) has filed a complaint against Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu for allegedly violating the law and lockdown guidelines by participating in an illegal ceremony and rally.

In a letter written to the Director General of Karnataka Police, Prithvi Reddy, the State Convenor of AAP, accused Sriramulu of moving around without wearing a mask and not ensuring physical distancing amongst the participants of the rally.

He also called the act act of the Minister as an insult to all the sacrifices and sufferings of the common man of our state.

Check out his tweet and a copy of his letter below:

Read full unedited text of Prithvi Reddy's letter here: