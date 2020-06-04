Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday (June 4) has filed a complaint against Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu for allegedly violating the law and lockdown guidelines by participating in an illegal ceremony and rally.
In a letter written to the Director General of Karnataka Police, Prithvi Reddy, the State Convenor of AAP, accused Sriramulu of moving around without wearing a mask and not ensuring physical distancing amongst the participants of the rally.
He also called the act act of the Minister as an insult to all the sacrifices and sufferings of the common man of our state.
Check out his tweet and a copy of his letter below:
Read full unedited text of Prithvi Reddy's letter here:
"The Minister of Health and Family Welfare of Government of Karnataka, B. Srirarnulu, took part in a mega rally with over a thousand people at Parashurampur village on 2nd June 2020 that was organised to welcome him to Chitradurga District. State and National media houses have criticised extensively the safety hazard posed by this rally.
At a time when Coronavirus is spreading fast in our country, the state Health Minister himself, who bears the huge responsibility of protecting the health of the people, has clearly violated the National Disaster Act by participating in an illegal ceremony. and rally.
Further, Health Minister B. Sriramulu has also violated the laws and lockdown guidelines by moving arround without a mask and not ensuring physical distancing amongst the participants of the rally.
Therefore, Aam Aadmi Party requests you to file a voluntary complaint against B Sriramulu under the Annexure-1 Clause 3 of the National Direction for Covid 19 Management Act - large gathering and IPC section-188 for violating the law, and also appeals for appropriate action to be taken against him.
During the 60+ days of the lockdown, the common man across the country, including in Karnataka, has suffered loss of life and livelihood, starvation, lack of basic necessities and innumerable other problems but has still joined the fight against Covid19 by respecting and following the government directives to ensure that they do not spread the deadly virus.
This act of the Minister is an insult to all the sacrifices and sufferings of the common man of our state.
The actions of the Minister, has been that of a "super spreader'. and the strictest exemplary action must be taken immediately, otherwise it will show that laws in our country are only applicable to the common man and not to the rich, the powerful, or the political class."