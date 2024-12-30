As AAP, BJP trade barbs over voters' list, EC to publish final Delhi electoral rolls on Jan 6

While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engage in a war of words, accusing each other of manipulating the voters' list ahead of the imminent Assembly elections, the Chief Electoral Office (Delhi) is set to 'settle' the controversy by publishing the final list of electoral rolls, early next month.

Sharing information about registration of new voters, the Electoral office said that since November 28 this year, about 4.8 lakh forms have been received for New Voter Registrations and the final Electoral rolls would be published on January 6, 2025.

The battle for Delhi has heated up recently, with both AAP and BJP upping the ante against each other.

The AAP has accused the BJP of conniving with EC officials to get the names of voters in its strongholds deleted from the voters' list while the BJP claims that the AAP government has been 'nurturing' Rohingyas as its vote bank by providing them shelter in the capital.

With the EC putting the facts in public domain, it is likely to clear the air over the raging controversy and bring an end to barb-trading over electoral rolls.

"The process of updation i.e. addition, deletion and modification is a continuous activity and the same is undergoing at present also. Between November 29, 2024, and the present date 4,85,624 applications for new registrations (Form 6), 82,450 applications for deletions (Form 7), and 1,71,385 applications for modifications (Form 8) have been received till date," it said in a press statement.

It also said that the citizens who have not yet registered as voters can still apply for enrolment using Form 6.

For modifications or deletions in the electoral roll, Form 8 and Form 7 can be filed.

It also informed that till date, 8 FIRs have been filed for submitting false documents for voter registration in the Okhla Assembly constituency and strict action is being contemplated.

"If political parties have any objection to any addition/deletions/modifications carried out in the Electoral roll during the special summary revision period and during the continuous updation, they can file their objections before the ERO/AERO/BLO concerned," it said.

It said that the addition of names will be carried out till the last date of filing nominations and emphasised that voters must ensure their names are correctly reflected in the electoral roll, as mere possession of a voter ID card does not guarantee the right to vote.

It also said that mere possession of a voter ID card does not guarantee the right to vote.

"If any person makes, in connection with the preparation, revision or correction of an electoral roll or the inclusion or exclusion of any entry in or from an electoral roll, a statement or declaration in writing, which is false and which he either knows or believes to be false or does not believe to be true, he shall be punishable under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine or with both," the Delhi CEC said.

(With inputs from IANS)