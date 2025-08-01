Director Aanand L. Rai is furious with the AI-generated version of his 2013 classic, Raanjhanaa. The AI-modified re-release of the film has now been renamed 'Ambikapathy' for its Tamil version. The film with the alternate ending has been produced by Eros International, reportedly without informing the director. The film starred Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush in lead roles.

No consent

Aanand L Rai has claimed that it was made without his consent or knowledge. "The past three weeks have been surreal and deeply upsetting. To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating. What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it's been done," he wrote.

Unauthorised AI version

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' director expressed his gratitude to the industry people, fans and audience for overwhelming support and courage. "Let me say this as clearly as I can: I do not support or endorse the AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa. It is unauthorised. I had no role in it. Neither did the team that made the film. And whatever it claims to be, it is not the film we intended, or made," he cleared.

Rai called the repackaging of the film a "reckless takeover" that snatches the "soul" of the film. "The idea that our work can be taken and modified by a machine, then dressed up as innovation, is deeply disrespectful," he added.

"To cloak a film's emotional legacy in a synthetic cape without consent, is not a creative act. It's an abject betrayal of everything we built," he further said, adding, "None of us were consulted. None of us were heard."

"If Raanjhanaa meant something to you, as it did to us, please know that this AI-altered version does not reflect who we were. Nor does it carry the spirit of the film we made," he concluded.