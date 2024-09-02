'Hamari chori choro se Kam hai ke..' ( Our girls are equal to boys), this famous dialogue from the film Dangal stands true as India's pride women wrestler Vinesh Phogat made us proud at the recently held Paris Olympics. Things would have been different if she had won a gold medal for India.

However, as fate has it, in a shocking reversal of fortunes, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final here, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

A disheartened Vinesh Phogat who was supposed to battle in the finales and would win gold for India came back even without a silver.

A day after she was disqualified she retired from wrestling, the decision came as a shocker to the nation and her coach.

'Aamir will make Dangal 2 and mint money'

Last month, Vinesh landed in India and was deeply heartbroken, she cried inconsolably at the Delhi airport, as fans greeted her and cheered for her. Her eyes welled up, and her heart beamed with joy.

And now, days after Vinesh's return to India, actor Aamir Khan recently video-called Vinesh Phogat. The photos and videos of which have surfaced online.

As per various reports, Aamir video called Phogat to offer his heartfelt congratulations on her remarkable journey in the Olympics 2024.

Pictures of Aamir and Vinesh talking on video call have been shared by various fan pages.

The viral picture also features former wrestler Kripa Shankar, who also mentored the actors of 'Dangal.'

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, netizens speculated that Aamir is probably considering Vinesh Phogat for Dangal 2.

A user wrote, "Dangal 2 is on its way!"

A fan also tweeted, "There's going to be a movie made..."

The third one said, "(Aamir Khan) will make a film and will mint money! Wait and see!!"

For the unversed, Dangal saw Aamir as Mahavir Singh Phogat, a wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India's first world-class female wrestlers. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra portray the adult versions of the two Phogat sisters, while Zaira Wasim and the late Suhani Bhatnagar were seen as their younger versions.

Vinesh Phogat disqualified after weigh-in, will miss Paris Olympic medal

A report in Indian Express had reported that Vinesh was roughly 100 grams over the permissible limits, which led to her disqualification.

The disqualification means that Vinesh will end up medal-less in the Games as international rules stipulate that any grappler found overweight at the time of weigh-in ends up at the bottom of the final standings.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) released a statement and confirmed the same.

The statement read: "It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand."