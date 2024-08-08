All eyes were on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, as she was about to get a gold medal for India if things were in her favour. However, ahead of the finale, Vinesh was disqualified after her weigh-in, her exit from the finale sent shockwaves to the nation and took a toll on her health.

Vinesh was disqualified from the multi-nation event's gold medal bout of the 50 Kg wrestling category after she weighed 100 gms above the permissible weight, the International Olympic Committee announced that she had been disqualified.

As soon as Vinesh was disqualified, there was uproar on social media and fans slammed the system and rules and regulations of the Olympics.

'She took this kind of decision out of anger': Vinesh Phogat's uncle Mahavir urges her to not retire; wants her to play for Olympics 2028

Coming forward, Mahavir Phogat, star wrestler Vinesh Phogat's uncle and the real star behind Aamir Khan's 2016 runaway hit Dangal, on Thursday said that there is no conspiracy behind his niece's disqualification from Paris Olympics 2024.

He said, "I think the court could give her respite but it's hard,"

Mahavir Phogat, who taught Vinesh wrestling, said that whenever she comes, the family will convince her to change her decision to retire from the sport.

#WATCH | "...Olympic Gold medal was confirmed this time but she got disqualified. It hurts and hence she has decided this. Once she is back, we all will try to make her understand if she is ready to contest in the next Olympics, says Vinesh Phogat's uncle Mahavir Phogat on her… pic.twitter.com/5RAUq0XcCq — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2024

Speaking to India Today, he said, "She informed about the news early at 5:00 am. This announcement could have come because of the kind of mental state she must be in after losing out on a medal despite coming so close. After meeting Vinesh, will make her sit and explain to her to change this decision and work hard on herself. Whenever anyone reaches this close to a medal win, they can take such a kind of decision out of anger."

माँ कुश्ती मेरे से जीत गई मैं हार गई माफ़ करना आपका सपना मेरी हिम्मत सब टूट चुके इससे ज़्यादा ताक़त नहीं रही अब।



अलविदा कुश्ती 2001-2024 ?



आप सबकी हमेशा ऋणी रहूँगी माफी ?? — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 7, 2024

"When she returns, we all, me, Bajrang Punia and others will motivate her for the upcoming 2028 Olympics. In 2016, she could not win the Olympics due to injury, in 2020 and 2024, she was under pressure due to protests against the federation (Wrestling Federation of India) and Brij Bhushan Singh," the former wrestler said.

Mahavir also said that he will convince his younger daughter Sangeeta Phogat to prepare for the Olympics.

"In future, I will talk with Sangeeta, my younger daughter, to prepare for the Olympics. I will make 100 Vinesh Phogats who will be winning medals in the Olympics," he said.

Vinesh Phogat has appealed with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) against her disqualification from the wrestling final. She has demanded that she should be awarded a joint silver medal with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez. If the CAS rules in Vinesh's favour, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will have to award a joint silver medal to her.