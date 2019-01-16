Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan is all set to make his comeback on the silver screen after 19 long years. He was last seen with his brother in the movie Mela (2000).

But what has left us stunned is his recent picture. A new photo of Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan was shared by Viral Bhayani and social media went crazy. With an uncanny resemblance, they refuse to believe that it is not Aamir Khan.

Khan will be seen in a movie titled Factory and will also make his singing debut with a song called Ishq Tera. Talking to Pinkvilla, Faissal said: "Factory is my dream project. I was pleasantly surprised when my director Sharique Minhaj suggested that I should be singing this song. He insisted that my voice was required for this number and I had no qualms about singing at all. In fact, growing up in and around films and cinema, the ability to sing just came to me smoothly. Since Ishq Tera is a soft, romantic track it was easy to croon. Having heard the final number, I feel quite proud."

He also added: "2018 was all about content. From Bollywood biggies to filmmakers, everyone in the industry is taking risks with good content films and the results are phenomenal. The factory is high on its content. The content of the film is powerful & attractive that will bring the masses to the cinema."

In other news, Faissal Khan will also be seen in Sharique Minhaj's tentatively titled film Mental.

"It is a new-age film; especially for the generation next who are madly obsessed with a one-sided affair and who take wrong decisions which are very immoral. This film's subject is different from the earlier two films we did together. It revolves around a one-sided love affair and the guy goes at all lengths to win his love. He even becomes mental too. I believe in quality rather than quantity. I listen to the script first before giving my nod. When Sharique narrated the script and my role, I eagerly accepted to do it." Faissal said.

This will be the third time Faissal and Minhaj will be seen working together after "Chand Bujh Gaya" and the Kashmir based "Chinar Daastaan-E-Ishq". Faissal was also seen in films like Pyar Ka Mausam, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Madhosh, Mela and Basti among others.