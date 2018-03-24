Aamir Khan is a perfectionist, which can be seen in his film choices and the precision with which he sinks in the skin of any character. The Dangal actor is in news, again, thanks to the rumours surrounding his ambitious project, Mahabharat. As per the latest reports, the hunt for the director of Aamir Khan's rumoured project on Hindu epic Mahabharat is reportedly on. The makers have approached a few filmmakers to helm the project.

A report in Open magazine has said that SS Rajamouli, who created the Baahubali series, is in talks with the makers to direct the movie. The filmmaker showed his exemplary skills in narrating the story and brought the most sorted after technical team on board for the magnum opus. These qualities made him the top contender to direct Mahabharat, which will be co-produced by Mukesh Ambani.

SS Rajamouli had often expressed his dream to bring the Hindu epic on the silver screen on a grand scale. Like him, Aamir Khan too had expressed his dream to be part of a movie based on the Mahabharat.

"My dream project is to make the Mahabharata but I'm afraid of starting the project as I know it will consume at least 15-20 years of my life," Aamir was earlier quoted as saying by Filmfare.

He had further said that considering his physique, Aamir Khan would be suitable to play the character of Krishna. "My favourite character is Karna, but I don't know if I'll be able to play him due to my physique. I may just have to play Krishna. I also liked the character of Arjun. He was the only person who asked Krishna why he had to kill his own people," he said.

The latest report adds that the makers are having talks with some of the technicians, who were associated with international projects. Mahabharat will be a 10-part series, but the project is unlikely to take off in 2019.

However, the formal announcement on the project is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, a section of people has started raising objections over Aamir Khan starring in the Mahabharat. They are unwilling to accept him in the Hindu epic, because of his Muslim identity. Incidentally, a French writer has triggered a debate on Twitter. He was slammed by noted Bollywood writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar.