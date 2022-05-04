Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to hit the screens in August. The marketing and strategizing team of the film is working overtime to ensure the film matches up to Khan's record of box office blockbusters. With the innovative style of song launch and unique promotional strategy, the film often finds its name in social media trends.

The fate of Bollywood films in 2022

Apart from The Kashmir Files and Gangubai Kathiawadi, no other Bollywood film has managed to do miracles at the box office this year. On the other hand, several films from South had made and even broken box office records. With films like RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Beast, Acharya, and others; the wave of hits from the South seem unshakable.

Amid all this, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha is expected to be a life savior of Bollywood. And there are several reasons why it might turn the tables.

Why it might prove to be a game-changer

Aamir Khan's brand: There is no denying the fact that we have come to expect only cinematic excellence from Mr Perfectionist. In the last decade, barring a handful of exceptions, Aamir has delivered many cinematic gems. If there is Aamir in the film, the audience comes to the theatre expecting good entertainment and value for money.

Kareena Kapoor: Another factor that is expected to work in the favour of the film is Kareena Kapoor's presence. Inarguably the most desired and celebrated actress, Kapoor enjoys a tremendous fan following and that is guaranteed to turn into massive footfalls when the film releases.

Forrest Gump remake: It is no secret that the film is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic – Forrest Gump. Tom Hanks lifted several awards for the film that touched many chords and Aamir Khan is expected to do the same.