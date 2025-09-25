Bollywood actor Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the media on his 60th birthday; since then, he has often been spotted walking hand-in-hand with her at events and award shows. While Aamir doesn't shy away from PDA and media attention, Gauri has mostly kept a low profile and usually avoids interactions.

On Wednesday evening, Aamir Khan's GF Gauri was clicked during a casual outing in Mumbai. She was seemingly out for an evening run or walk. As the paps saw her, they started following her for pictures and videos. Seeing paps, she started walking hurriedly and, in a stern voice, told paps to back off.

Despite her annoyance, the paparazzi shared her video on social media. In the video, one can see Gauri telling paps, "Arey leave me alone naa, I am just going for a walk." Her frustration was evident as she expressed discomfort with the public scrutiny.

However, her reaction didn't go down well with netizens, who slammed her for being rude and throwing unnecessary shade.

One user commented, "Bad mannered mam. She doesn't deserve that attention and being called mam. Poor media, so polite n courteous."

Another wrote, "You should have thought about this before dating a celebrity with two divorces — The Aamir Khan."

This isn't the first time Gauri has avoided the cameras. She had earlier refused to pose for photographers during public appearances, except at the special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par a couple of months ago, where she was seen posing alongside Aamir.

When Aamir revealed that he is dating Gauri

Aamir had revealed his relationship with Gauri. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, he shared, "Gauri and I are really serious about each other, and we are in a very committed space. And we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something... in my heart, I'm already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that I will decide as we go along."

Before dating Gauri, Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.

Aamir then married to filmmaker Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2021. The duo, who share a son named Azad, announced their divorce after 16 years of marriage.

For the unversed, Aamir is 60 years old, while Gauri is 46; the couple shares a 14-year age gap.