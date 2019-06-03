Of late, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has been several public appearances and posing for the shutterbugs during her outings. Her public spotting has grabbed the attention of the media and even Ira seems to be enjoying it. She is also quite popular on social media and often gives you a glimpse into her personal life. The damsel recently got inked for the first time and couldn't wait long to show it to her followers. But what caught everyone's attention, was Ira's belly ring in the photograph that left her fans jaw-dropped.

Flaunting her first tattoo and her belly ring in a black and white photo, Ira wrote on Instagram, "If we won't, who will?" the note which she has scribbled it on her left arm.

In another photograph, Ira again showed off her belly ring while she was soaking in the sun in a red crop top. And her fans including Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh couldn't stop praising her beauty and hotness.

Ira was recently in news for her cosy pictures with her boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani who celebrated her 21st birthday with a lot of surprises.

Ira has always stayed away from all the media galore, but she's quite active on social media. She is interested in acting and may make her acting debut sooner than her elder brother Junaid Khan, who is more into theatre, as per Aamir Khan. Ira Khan has an artistic eye and is a footballer as well.