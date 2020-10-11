Depression and mental health is a topic that has been touched upon by many celebs in the past. Shahr Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Manisha Koirala, Shama Sikander have come out in the open and voiced out the importance of mental health and why is it important to talk about 'depression.

Mental health is as important as physical health. Even now, a lot of people consider depression and mental health a taboo. Mental illness and depression have no age, no signs it can happen to anybody and at any time. And now when the world has opened up and is talking about mental illness. On world mental health day, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan revealed that she is battling clinical depression from last four years.

What is world mental Health Day?

On October 10, World Mental Health Day is celebrated to raise awareness about mental health and the stigma attached to it. Depression and anxiety are something that a lot of people go through at a certain point in time.

Ira opens up on battling clinical depression.

Ira, who is Aamir's daughter from his former wife Reena Dutta, posted an Instagram video on World Mental Health Day to share her condition.

Ira captioned the video as, "A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let's start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day."

Ira began the video by saying, "Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do."

Ira recalled her personal struggle with depression and she added in the video, "I have decided to take you on a journey - my journey - and see what happens. Hopefully, we'll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better. I've thought of so many things to say. What should I say? Why am I doing this?"

Ira signed off the video saying, "Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?"

Netizens lauded her brave move.

Netizens took to the comments section to give her their support. "Thank you for putting this up!! So transparent! Sending lots of love and healing your way," one user commented.

A user wrote, "Sending you love in every possible insta format Love love love to you, my girl."

Another one said, "I'm sure this journey is going to be one hell of an inspirational ride, Ira. Looking forward to this."

"Kudos Ira! You're amazing, and you're brave ♥️ You go Girl", said another Instagrammer.

More power to you, Ira! Hoping your message reaches far and beyond and helps in reducing the stigma towards depression.

Ira is a tattoo artist

Taking to her Instagram account, Ira shared a few images of the first tattoo she has ever made. "Bucket list item #5: Done. I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTO...

Ira drew an anchor-shaped tattoo on her trainer's arm. Social media users were quite impressed with Ira's inking skills.

For the unversed, Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking.

Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple are parents to an eight-year-old son named Azad. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea.