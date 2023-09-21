The Bollywood and TV industry woke up to the sad news of the passing away of the Bollywood actor Akhil Mishra. As per reports, Akhil Mishra working in his kitchen and slipped.

Akhil passes away due to an unfortunate accident

It is also reported that he was found injured on the floor in the kitchen and died in the hospital. The actor was 58 years old. The actor's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Akhil is survived by his wife Suzanne Bernert, who is a German actress. She was in Hyderabad when Akhil breathed his last. She reportedly said, "My heart is broken, my second half is gone".

Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) expressed its condolence on the demise of Akhil Mishra on X.

About Akhil Mishra

Akhil is best known for playing the role of Librarian Dubey in Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots.

The film 3 Idiots also stars Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. Akhil has also been a part of several popular television shows like Uttaran, Udaan, CID, Shrimaan Shrimati, Hatim and others. Over the years, Akhil also appeared in films like Don, Gandhi, My Father, Shikhar, Kamla Ki Maut, and Well Done Abba.

Take a look at the best moments of Akhil with his wife Suzanne Bernert.