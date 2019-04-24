Earlier today, a video clip of Bollywood supesrtar Aamir Khan went viral, in which he was seen travelling in economy class in a budget airline. The clip, shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, went viral in no time. Aamir Khan earned the praise of his fans and his fellow travellers, with many saying on social media how humble he was.

"You always earn my respect," said Shana Nasreen on Instagram, while another user of the social networking application said, "Aamir bhai, masha allah! You are real hero." Fans agreed that Aamir Khan travelling in economy class and that too in a budge airline like Indigo spells of "actual class of simplicity".

But some fans of Aamir Khan begged to differ. They were of the opinion that Aamir Khan is doing this to seek publicity. A guy called 'decent_sumit' said on Instagram, "simplicity nahi bhai publicity..". The same guy commented that Aamir Khan travelling in economy class in an airplane was the result of the flopping of his 2018 movie Thugs of Hindostan. The user said, "Effect of Thugs of Hindustan... Nxt movie flop n he might be found begging in the street ".

One Vishwaksena Singh asked, "does he have an option??? we dont have first class or premimum economy in domestic except for Air India and vistara." A user called nurturr asked, "What's new in this? Indigo doesn't have business class. Don't know why ppl are making such big deal out of this".

Well, we think the first few seats are reserved as first class even in some domestic airlines. But it depends on the route Aamir Khan was travelling on, we guess.

While a fan called Devlaal was defending Aamir Khan, saying, "आपको pta bhi hai आमिर society ke liye kya kya karta hai, iska chhota sa example paani foundation hee dekhlo", others just continued to post negative remarks or make fun of him. A female user said, "He is feeling safe in India now coz of MODI", in an obvious reference to Aamir Khan's 2015 remark on "intolerance" and leaving the country.

Another guy simply said, "Life without Jet Airways", referring to the recent temporary closure of Jet Airways.

On May 1, 2019, Aamir Khan will participate in the water conservation effort of his Paani Foundation that began a few years ago with the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup in rural Maharashtra. You can participate in the effort by joining Aamir Khan and his team on May 1.

Watch the video here of Aamir Khan in an Indigo Airlines flight, travelling economy class.