Aamir Khan's look in his latest movie, Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan, was revealed on September 24. The moment it was out, fans started comparing his avatar to that of actor Johnny Depp's character Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series.

In the first look and motion poster of his character Firangi, Aamir Khan is dressed in white and brown with a green jacket, a black hat and red-tinted sunglasses. He is riding a white horse, and posing with a salute. His expression is that of a smirk in keeping with his character Firangi who is a smart-ass and the biggest thug.

Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan co-star Katrina Kaif warned fans to "beware of this Thug" on Instagram. But it seems Aamir's fans had already decided to troll him. While some of them have liked his look and think that Thugs of Hindostan will be a blockbuster after his 2016 record-breaking hit Dangal, others are disappointed with the production house and Aamir for having a "copied" look. Aamir's last film with YRF, Dhoom:3 also was inspired by Christopher Nolan's The Prestige.

Check out the Thugs of Hindostan motion poster here:

Some fans have gone to the extent of calling Aamir Khan's character Firangi as a 'Gareebo ka Jack Sparrow' (Poor man's Jack Sparrow) from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Pic1 - Big Budget jack sparrow

Pic2 - Gareebon ka jack sparrow ?#Firangi #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/BvusYrDBDk — ? SAgar ?? (@Iamthesgr_) September 24, 2018

Another female fan on Twitter expressed her disappointment, "A child can see similarity between Aamir Khan's character in #ThugsOfHindostan and Jack Sparrow. Excitement gone kaboom. Another copy or as they say 'inspired'."

A child can see similarity between Aamir Khan's character in #ThugsOfHindostan and Jack Sparrow. Excitement gone kaboom. Another copy or as they say 'inspired'. — ⚡ (@ThePerfectMess_) September 24, 2018

On Katrina Kaif's Instagram, Harshdeep Rastogi has said, "i think this film is to be "pirates of indian"."

Emam Khan on YouTube has praised Aamir's look, saying, "Uff Yaar Zabardast Hai Bhai. Uff Kya Look Hai Wow. Wonderful, Exilent, Very Nice, Beautiful, Jhakas, Bahut Khub, Bahut Omda, Be Misaal, Kya Kahne, Lovely. JETNI BHI TARIF KARON KAM HAI."

Now, it is up to Aamir Khan to win over his fans with his performance in Thugs of Hindostan. But even we felt, not just his look as Firangi but his characterisation is also eccentric like Jack Sparrow.

Meanwhile, the other characters of Thugs of Hindostan, played by Amitabh Bachchan, Lloyd Owen, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh have been appreciated by fans.

Let's wait for the trailer release of Thugs of Hindostan on September 27 to know more!