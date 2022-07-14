With less than a month for a release, Aamir Khan has started preparing for the big day of Laal Singh Chaddha. In an attempt to build a positive buzz around the flick, he has now screened the movie to some of the big names of the Telugu film industry.

As per the reports in the Telugu media, Aamir Khan organized a special preview of Laal Singh Chaddha at Chiranjeevi's residence in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Sukumar and Naga Chaitanya were present.

A picture of the special screening has now been released and it has gone viral. In the photo, the big names of Tollywood are engaged in a serious watch.

However, the guests have not spoken about the movie yet, but they are expected to share their views about the movie on social media sites which will give a boost to the flick in Andhra and Telangana.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a comedy drama film directed by Advait Chandan from a screenplay written by Eric Roth and adapted by Atul Kulkarni. The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures.

It is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name, the film stars Khan as the titular character along with Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya (in his Hindi film debut) and Mona Singh.

The movie has been shot in more than 100 Indian locations. Principal photography began in Chandigarh on 31 October 2019. However production was halted in March 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic in India, before resuming during mid-September 2020 in Delhi, due to which the film – initially scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release – was delayed.

Laal Singh Chaddha is now scheduled for release on 11 August 2022. It has to be noted that the Telugu distribution rights of the movie have been acquired by Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts.