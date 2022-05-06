With the rise of Pushpa and KGF in the Bollywood market, all eyes are now on Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. There is a huge expectation of the film and fans believe only an Aamir film can break the KGF record. Being the king of marketing, the superstar is here with an avant-garde promotional campaign for the upcoming film directed by Advait Chandan.

Aamir Khan has launched the very first podcast of his career. In the latest set of the gospel, the actor-producer will articulate with his audience via the podcast Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan, where he will recollect everything it took to film the forthcoming release.

The star will be heard sharing the fascinating tales from behind-the-scenes action, anecdotes from the making of the film, the music, interesting incidents from the set, and other such intriguing Laal Singh Chaddha tales.

The first Aamir Khan Podcast is available on T-Series' YouTube channel, Saavn, and RedFM. Laal Singh Chaddha is Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. In its first episode, Aamir shares his experience on the Kahani track.

Composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the track was composed in Khan's home in Panchgani. He also revealed that his plans to remake the Hollywood hit were in the pipeline for almost 14 years, but it took a long time for the team to get the remake rights.

The film is all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide. The film is an official remake of Tom Hank's heartbreaking Forrest Gump. The remake also stars Kareena Kapoor and a talented troupe of artists in pivotal roles. Telugu star Naga Chaitanya is also making his Bollywood debut with this film.