Actor Aamir Khan has mourned the death of his Marathi teacher Suhas Limaye on Twitter. He penned an emotional letter to recall the four years that they spent together.

"I am deeply saddened to hear that my Marathi sir Mr. Suhas Limaye passed away yesterday. Sir, you have been one of my best teachers. I have enjoyed every moment that I spent with you. Your curiosity, and your desire to learn and share, is what made you the fantastic teacher that you have always been," Aamir tweeted on his verified account.

The 55-year old revealed that the Marathi teacher taught not just the language, but many other things. "The 4 years we spent together have been most memorable. Every moment that we have spent together is etched in my memory. You taught me not just Marathi, but about so many other things too. Thank you. You will be sorely missed, sir. My heartfelt condolences to the family," the actor added.

Aamir's Next

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie was scheduled for release in December 2020. However, the shooting came to a halt once the lockdown came into effect due to the coronavirus outbreak. The team was busy filming a portion in Punjab before it was abruptly stopped.

It will be released on Christmas 2021. The movie, which has Kareena Kapoor Khan in the female lead, is a remake of Forrest Gump.

Recently, the actor had courted controversy after meeting Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan.