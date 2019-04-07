Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, who is currently busy with the shoot of his movie, recently had a chance encounter with southern superstar and legendary actor – Chiranjeevi. An elated Aamir Khan, took to Twitter to announce it to the world, sharing a picture of himself with the star.

Aamir tweeted, "Ran into one of my favourite actors, Superstar Chiranjeevi Garu at Kyoto airport! What a pleasant surprise :-) . Discussed his new project about freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. You are always such an inspiration sir. Love. a." (sic)

After the failure of Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir Khan is geared up for the shooting of his next, which is a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Titled Lal Singh Chaddha, Aamir will be seen essaying the lead role of Lal Singh in the movie. The film is made by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions, both. One of Hollywood's cult - Forrest Gump - had won six Oscars the year it was released.

Chiranjeevi would be seen in the film based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who was a Kurnool-based freedom fighter.

Aamir Khan's most anticipated film – Thugs of Hindostan – had tanked terribly at the box-office last year, despite the presence of Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and even Amitabh Bachchan had shared the blame of the film flopping and had vowed to entertain the audience with better projects in future. Aamir Khan had said, "I would like to say that I take full responsibility for Thugs of Hindostan not working with the audience. I think we went wrong somewhere and I take full responsibility for that. You can be sure that we tried our level best. There are some who liked the movie and we are thankful to them, but that is in a minority. Most of the audience did not like it and we are aware of it. I want to apologise to the audience who went to watch the movie with a lot of expectations. I am sorry that this time I could not deliver the expected entertainment."