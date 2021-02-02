Aamir Khan is not called Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood for nothing. We have been a witness to his dedication and commitment towards his projects. And now, the actor is going to do what no one could think any celeb would ever do. We have heard of social media detox, whatsapp detox but Aamir Khan has decided to go on complete communication detox. Yes, you read that right.

Aamir Khan has decided to turn off his phone till his next release. The Dangal actor, has decided to turn on his phone only after the post-production work of his next – Laal Singh Chaddha – finishes. As per reports, Aamir is addicted to his phone which often comes in the way of his work and personal life. And hence, the actor has decided to turn it off until the film opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan is complete. Aamir had recently gone to Jaipur to shoot for a cameo in Koi Jaane Na. And after coming back to Mumbai, the actor is focused on working on Chaddha to get it ready for Christmas release.

How to contact?

"Aamir feels that he is addicted by his cellphone and that's impacting his personal and professional space. Hence, he has decided to go incognito and operate like in the older days," says IANS report. In case of any kind of urgency or matter of concern, people have been asked to reach out to his managers. Aamir Khan's social media accounts will also be managed by his team till the film reaches completion.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor had revealed that Aamir Khan had asked her to audition for the part. And Kareena did. Talking about it to Mid-day, Bebo had said, "I wouldn't have agreed to do this for anyone except Aamir. He is a genius, and he would want to do the best for his film. If he asked me to audition, it is only because he knew I was perfect for the part. But he wanted to be sure of what he was seeing in me. There's science to that decision."