Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on March 14, 2025. On the eve of his birthday, the actor invited the media and fans to celebrate his special day. To everyone's surprise, he introduced his girlfriend and live-in partner, Gauri Spratt.

Days after sharing the happy news, Aamir Khan was spotted spending quality time with his daughter, Ira Khan, on Monday night.

Several videos and pictures of the father-daughter duo surfaced on social media, sparking speculation among fans. In the viral clips, Ira appeared emotional, and at one point, she was even seen crying.

In one of the clips, Ira was seen speaking to Aamir before walking toward her car. Just as she was about to leave, Aamir turned around, called her back, and gave her a warm hug, planting a kiss on her head. A few minutes later, Ira was seen leaving the venue in her car. She was dressed in a black T-shirt, pants, and shoes, while Aamir opted for a blue T-shirt, denim jeans, and white sneakers.

Netizens quickly took to the comment section, speculating that Ira might not be happy with Aamir's new relationship.

One user wrote, "She looks like she is about to cry or has already cried. Ira is visibly emotional."

Another commented, "Aamir Khan is getting married for the third time—that's why."

A third user added, "Ira cried? She looks a little disturbed. Give her privacy."

Ira Khan on mental health

Ira, the daughter of Aamir and his first wife, Reena Dutta, has always been vocal about her mental health struggles. She also has a brother, Junaid Khan, who made his debut in Maharaja last year.

In October 2020, Ira revealed that she had been diagnosed with clinical depression. She has since openly shared her experiences, including battling anxiety attacks. In 2023, Aamir spoke to News18 India about how Ira's then-boyfriend, celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, provided her with emotional support during her struggles.

About Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan revealed that he and Gauri had been friends for over 25 years but had lost touch for two years. After reconnecting, they decided to explore a romantic relationship.

Speaking about their bond, Aamir said, "I was looking for someone with whom I could feel calm, someone who brings me peace. And there she was."

Acknowledging the challenges of dating in the public eye, Aamir shared, "I have tried to prepare her for the media madness. She isn't used to it, but we're hoping everyone will be kind."

Aamir also spoke about their personal lives, mentioning that while he has three children from his previous marriages, Gauri has a six-year-old son. Of mixed Tamilian and Irish descent, Gauri hails from Bengaluru and currently works at Aamir Khan Productions.

During a media interaction, Gauri shared her thoughts on relationships: "I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and caring." When asked what he was looking for in a partner, Aamir repeated, "I wanted someone who brings me peace. And there she was."

He also noted that Gauri, having grown up in Bengaluru, was exposed to different kinds of films and arts. "She doesn't watch Hindi films much. She has probably not seen much of my work either," he added with a smile.

Aamir Khan's upcoming projects

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. He is currently working on Sitaare Zameen Par, which is set to release soon.