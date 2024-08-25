Aalim Hakim birthday bash: Fans say Arbaaz Khan's second wife Sshura Khan is copying Malaika Arora's style; Sonu Nigam kisses hairstylist

Despite heavy rains lashing out at several parts of Mumbai, ace hairdresser and Bollywood one of the favourite stylists celebrated his birthday at a club on Saturday night. From

Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Filmmaker Imtiaz, Bobby Deol and Dino Morea, among others, attended the birthday bash of celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

Several pictures and videos of the celebs arriving at the birthday venue and posing with Aalim emerged on social media platforms.

The theme was black for the night, while Shahid Kapoor opted for white outfit.

Let's take a look at who wore what:

Best dressed: Hrithik wore a black full-sleeve T-shirt, matching pants, and black shoes. He also opted for a hat and dark sunglasses.

Triptii Dimri looked elegant in a strapless black jumpsuit.

Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter followed the dress code and wore a black outfit.

Worst dressed

Shahid Kapoor went for the opposite colour and chose white for the occasion. He wore a white shirt, matching pants, and black shoes.

Chunky Panday opted for an olive green blingiest outfit

Bollywood Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan also graced the event. Sshura Khan looked stunning as she opted for a bralette top.

Netizens were of the view that Shsura was looking young. And some even compared that she is trying to copy Malaika's style.

Singer Sonu Nigam expressed his love for Aalim by giving him a peck on his cheek.

Power couple Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol looked hot as they defied age in their stunning looks.

Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor's upcoming films

Bobby will be seen in Siruthai Sivas's Kanguva along with Suriya. Produced by Studio Green, Kanguva features scenes set 1,500 years in the past. In the film, Suriya faces off against Bobby Deol. The cast also includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

Hrithik Roshan is now preparing for War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Shahid will be seen in Deva with Pooja Hegde. Shahid will portray a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case while Pooja Hegde will essay the role of a journalist. Directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the action thriller will be released on February 14, 2025.