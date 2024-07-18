Aadujeevitham, one of the most celebrated Malayalam movies in recent years enjoyed an excellent theatrical run, with the film collecting more than Rs.150 crore at the box-office.

And now, the film which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role is all set to stream on Netflix from July 19.

Rs.149 to watch Aadujeevitham?

However, a report published in the Economic Times indicates that the film will be initially streaming on Netflix on a rental basis, where viewers should pay Rs.149 to watch the movie.

However, on the Netflix website, there is no indication regarding the 'rental terms' of the film.

Earlier, Amazon Prime Video had several times released superhit movies on a rental basis, and after some days, the streaming platform used to give streaming rights for free to all its users.

Aadujeevitham: All you need to know?

Aadujeevitham is a movie that is based on Benyamin's acclaimed novel of the same name.

In the movie, Prithviraj Sukumaran played the role of Najeeb, a young man from Kerala who gets trapped in a Saudi Arabian desert after being deployed to nurse goats.

Directed by legendary filmmaker Blessy, the film shows the survival of a young man, and the way in which he overcomes all the hurdles.

A major portion of the film was shot in Jordan. During the filming, the Covid pandemic broke out, and the entire crew of the movie was stranded in the desert for so many days due to lockdown and ban on international travel.

The music of the film is composed by Mozart of Madras A R Rahman, while the sound mixing was handled by Academy Award winner Resul Pookkutty.

Amid huge hype, Aadujeevitham had its theatrical release on March 28, 2024.

Upon release, the film received unanimously positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, and it finally emerged as the biggest hit in the career of Prithviraj Sukumaran.