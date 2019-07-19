After making a dream debut with RangiTaranga, Nirup Bhandari was seen in Rajaratha, which did not live up to the viewers' expectations. He is now returning with Aadi Lakshmi Purana, written and directed by Tamil filmmaker V Priya, a former associate of Mani Ratnam.

Aadi Lakshmi Purana has a couple of interesting elements and one among them is Radhika Pandit, who is making her comeback after a short break. In fact, this is her first film after her marriage to Rocking Star Yash. Also, the movie is different experience for Nirup, whose two earlier movies were directed by his brother Anup Bhandari.

Cast and Crew:

Tara and Suchendra Prasad appear as the parents of the character played by Nirup Bhandari. Veteran filmmaker Joe Simon will be seen in an important role among many others in the supporting cast.

Rockline Venkatesh-produced movie has Anup Bhandari composing music. Preetha Jayaraman has handled the cinematography department, while Joni Harsha is the editor of the Kannada flick.

Story:

Aadi (Nirup Bhandari) is an undercover cop in the film. He meets a woman (Radhika Pandit) named Lakshmi during one of his assignments. The story takes interesting turn when he realises that she is already married. What follows next should be seen on-screen.

Reviews:

The movie has garnered a lot of buzz with its impressive teaser and trailer. With an interesting cast and good promotions, people are eagerly awaiting the release of Aadi Lakshmi Purana. Will it live up to the expectations? Check it out in the viewers' words below:

The morning shows have just started across Karnataka. Stay tuned to this page as we will bring you the viewers' response to the film as and when it is out online.