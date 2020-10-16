Aadhaar Card is an extremely useful document for Indians. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has given the Aadhaar a complete makeover to make it more durable and useful with the latest security features. Aadhaar will be more than just a document you carry in your wallet going forward.

"Loaded with the latest security features, your Aadhaar is now more durable, convenient to carry, instantly verifiable offline," the UADAI said in a tweet.

Aadhaar card comes with a host of new changes. It now has the following new features:

Secure QR Code for instant online verification

Hologram

Micro text, Ghost image

Issue Date & Print Date

Guilloche Pattern, Embossed Aadhaar Logo

Waterproof - thanks to PVC material

How to apply for new PVC Aadhaar card

UIDAI has set a nominal fee of Rs 50 for anyone who wants to upgrade to the new Aadhaar card. Getting the new Aadhaar is quite simple and can be done from UIDAI website. Here's a step-by-step guide for you to place an order for the all-new PVC Aadhaar: