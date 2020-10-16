Aadhaar Card is an extremely useful document for Indians. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has given the Aadhaar a complete makeover to make it more durable and useful with the latest security features. Aadhaar will be more than just a document you carry in your wallet going forward.
"Loaded with the latest security features, your Aadhaar is now more durable, convenient to carry, instantly verifiable offline," the UADAI said in a tweet.
Aadhaar card comes with a host of new changes. It now has the following new features:
- Secure QR Code for instant online verification
- Hologram
- Micro text, Ghost image
- Issue Date & Print Date
- Guilloche Pattern, Embossed Aadhaar Logo
- Waterproof - thanks to PVC material
How to apply for new PVC Aadhaar card
UIDAI has set a nominal fee of Rs 50 for anyone who wants to upgrade to the new Aadhaar card. Getting the new Aadhaar is quite simple and can be done from UIDAI website. Here's a step-by-step guide for you to place an order for the all-new PVC Aadhaar:
- Visit UIDAI website
- Click on "Order Aadhaar Card" Service.
- Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar Number (UID) and Enter the security code
- If you have TOTP, choose the option, "I have TOTP" by clicking in check-box else click on "Request OTP" button
- Enter OTP/TOTP received on registered mobile number.
- Click on the check-box against "Terms and Conditions".
- Click on submit button to complete OTP/TOTP verification.
- On the next screen, a preview of the Aadhaar details will appear for verification.
- Click on make payment. You will be re-directed to a payment gateway page with payment options
- After successful payment, a receipt will get generated