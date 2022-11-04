The Chhattisgarh government has announced the addition of a new feature in the Mukhyamantri Mitan Yojana, wherein children up to five years of age will be able to get their Aadhaar cards made at home.

The service has currently been rolled out in 14 municipal corporations. As per the authorities, it is important to get Aadhaar cards made for children so that they are eligible for various other government schemes. Further, it also serves as a digital photo identity card and is an essential document for the issuance of a passport, PAN card, or bank account.

Here's how the service can be availed:

The government has rolled out a toll-free number (14545) that people will have to call to book an appointment. Based on this, Mitan Yojana volunteers will visit their houses to check for the relevant documents and information for the registration process. The Aadhaar card will be delivered to the home once the registration process is complete.

Documents required:

Ration Card, CGSS/state government/ ECHS/ ESIC/medical card, Army canteen card, passport, birth certificate, documents related to the family issued by the state or central government: Aadhar number and biometric of any one of the parents will be mandatory at the time of Aadhaar registration of children.

Aadhaar card for newborns:

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is planning to expand the facility of Aadhaar enrollment for newborns beyond 16 states, as per reports. The authority is working with the Registrar General of India to implement this. Only the states that had full computerisation of the system of birth registration were able to get the Aadhaar at birth facility until now.

In these states, UIDAI gets a message whenever a birth certificate is issued, following which an enrolment ID number is generated. Aadhaar is generated after the photo and address of the child are collected.

Currently, biometric information is not captured for children below the age of five. Their unique ID is registered on the basis of demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents.