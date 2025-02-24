Aadar Jain shares wedding photos with Alekha Advani; limits Instagram comments amid ex-GF Tara Sutaria fans hateful remarks

Bollywood actor Aadar Jain, cousin of Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, married his long-time girlfriend, Alekha Advani, in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai on Friday. Close friends and family from the Hindi film industry attended the intimate celebration.

On Sunday evening, the couple shared unseen and beautiful pictures from their wedding ceremony. Sharing an Instagram carousel post, Alekha wrote, "Happily Ever After," while Aadar Jain mentioned their wedding date.

Both of them limited the comments on their wedding posts and disabled comments on several photos and videos from their wedding festivities.

Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani's new Wedding photos

The couple has been facing backlash from fans and netizens, who are constantly trolling and criticising Aadar for allegedly calling his ex-girlfriend, Tara Sutaria, a "timepass."

Alekha was Aadar's best friend and often spent time with him and Tara while they were dating. However, things took a turn, and a few months after Aadar and Tara's breakup, Aadar revealed that he was now in a relationship with Alekha.

During his wedding festivities, Aadar made a statement that stirred controversy. He confessed, "I have been passing time all these years." This remark did not sit well with Tara Sutaria's fans, who slammed him for bringing up his ex-girlfriend at his wedding and allegedly belittling her to please Alekha.

In a video shared by one of the couple's friends on Instagram, Aadar was heard expressing his love for Alekha, saying:

"I have always loved her and I have always wanted to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through timepass. It was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman who looks like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait. It's a secret—I have always loved her. I did timepass for four years of my life, but now I'm with you, baby."

After Aadar and Tara broke up in 2023, Aadar proposed to Alekha in 2024, and they got engaged in September of the same year. Since Tara and Alekha were once best friends, many fans accused Alekha of interfering in Aadar and Tara's relationship, leading to their breakup.

About Aadar's professional life

Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut with Qaidi Band in 2017, was last seen in Hello Charlie.