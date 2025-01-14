Power couple Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are all set to tie the knot in the coming days. The couple made their relationship official with roka ceremony last year in Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, Aadar Jain, and his fiancée, Alekha Advani, are currently in Goa. The couple's pre-wedding festivities have begun there.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's pre-wedding festivities kickstart in Goa

Aadar's friends and family were part of the celebrations. Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Armaan Jain, and many other family members took to social media to share pictures and videos from the festivities. Several inside pictures and videos from the celebration have also gone viral on the internet.

In one of the videos, Alekha Advani is seen walking down the aisle toward Aadar. In another video, the couple is seen dancing their hearts out.

Several pictures show Aadar and Alekha sharing a kiss while their family members cheer for them.

The clip also shows the couple cutting a beautifully decorated three-tier cake, with Alekha reading a special note she penned for Aadar.

The inside pictures also showcase the beautifully decorated venue, including a welcome board that reads, "Welcome to Alekha & Aadar's Celebrations!"

However, several reports claim that Aadar and Alekha tied the knot on Sunday in Goa. These reports are inaccurate, as the celebration in Goa was a pre-wedding party and not the wedding itself.

Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor shared pictures from the pre-wedding festivities. For the special celebration, Aadar looked handsome in a blue formal suit, while Alekha dazzled in a white shimmery gown.

While Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Nitasha Nanda, and other members of the Kapoor clan were present, Aadar's cousins Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor skipped the festivities.

How is Aadar Jain related to Ranbir, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor?

Aadar Jain is the son of Rima Jain, the late Raj Kapoor's daughter, making him the first cousin of Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor. Aadar and Alekha Advani got engaged in September 2024.

Before his relationship with Alekha, Aadar was dating actor Tara Sutaria. Tara confirmed their breakup in November 2023.