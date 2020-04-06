As India battles coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed the nation to come together on April 5 to light lamps, torches and diyas to show their support and bring in positivity and eradicate the darkness that the spread of the virus has brought to the world.
To lend their support, celebrities from all the mediums of entertainment namely, Bollywood, Telesvions, singers, influencers, rappers lent their earnest support by lighting a diya and stood in solidarity. Everyone including the general public made 9 Baje 9 minute a humongous success and prayed for each other well being.
International Business Times brings to you complete list of celebrities who adhered to PM Modi words and switched off all the lights of their home and came to their balconies with a lamp, Diya or a torch and took to Instagram to share their beautiful pictures with motivational captions.
Here's a look a all the Bollywood celebrities who light the lamp of faith and unity to fight against COVIS-19.
Check out all the posts here:
Nita Ambani with her family
Amitabh Bachchan
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar stood in solitary as he supported PM Modi's appeal 9 Baje 9 minute.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana along with her family lit the lamp of faith and divya as she supported PM Modi's initiative of 9 Baje 9 minutes
Lighting the ?️not only as an appreciation for first responders, but also as a sign that ‘this too shall pass’. In this time of self-isolation — when the anxiety of loneliness is at its peak— it is important to keep the fire burning, and remember that we are all in this together. ?? #9बजे9मिनट #9baje9minute
Alia Bhatt
While lighting the lamp, Alia Bhatt reminisced the time when she was a kid and would kiss her day before going to school and that would light up he dad's face. She mteropherd the memory with the current scenario and understood the depth of today's initiative lead by PM Modi.
Her heartfelt beautiful read as, "When I was younger I would kiss my dad on his forehead before going off to school and after every kiss, he would say " Aaaaaah .. light aa gayi " I might have not fully understood what it meant back then.. but because of his response I understood that light has wayyyyyy more depth than just illuminating our lives. Light means so much. It's hope, beauty, strength.. today it was unity.. But no matter where we are and what we are going through we must always try and keep the light within us alive
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Beautiful and how! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh lost in each other's arms followed 9 Baje 9 minutes and this picture is so surreal and divine.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma and Virat lit the divya and prayed for everyone's well being and ehalth. Anushka shared a positive post which read as, "I light a diya every day for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain."
I light a diya everyday for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less-fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain. ??✨
Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan
Cute li'l AbRam Khan was seen on the balcony of his bungalow Mannat as she held the lamp of faith and positivity.
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor did his bit by lighting a candle and stood by 9 minutes in solitary. He expressed gratitude on his Instagram post that read as, "The darkest nights produce the brightest stars.
Together, we shall overcome !!!
Ekta Kapoor
Ekta along with her family and son Raavie lit the diya of faith and positivity.
Esha Deol with family
Sunny Leone
Sunny's post was full of positivity and love, she captioned her diya lit post on Instagram as,
"Locked down!! Lots of love to all the people and healthcare professionals who are facing this virus head-on!!
Karan Johar
Karan along with bacchas Yash and Roohi was seen doing his bit. The cute video shared ny Karan is giving us positive vibes.
Ananya Panday with her family
Ananya Panday along with her daddy did her bit as she lit the lamp and spread positivity.
Vicky Kaushal
The Kaushal family shared a beautiful picture of the diya.
Janhvi Kapoor
janhvi Kapoor looks beautifully gorgeous as she stood in the balcony for solidarity.
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan all smiles as he spreads positivity and warmth after lighting the lamp.
Aishwariya Rai and family
Aishwariya Rai, Aradhya and Abhishek Bachchan stood in solidarity for 9 minutes to help the nation fight against COVID-19.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
#9baje9minute .. we did it.. Hope you did too. Sending everyone, love , light and gratitude. Thankyou @narendramodi ji for suggesting this gesture and lighting up our lives with positivity and strength ???? We will overcome this.... Together?? #proudindian #grace #strength #positivity #together #everythingwillbealright #standtogether
List of South Actor's who lent support to PM Modi's 9 Baje 9 Minute
Superstar Rajnikanth
Katrina Kaif
Katrina looks like a vision white as she did her bit and lent her support towards PM Modi's initiative
Tamannah Bhatia
The Bahubali actress shared a beautiful quote by Rumi on her social media and captioned the post as The wound is the place where the light enters you -Rumi
Lighting the feeling of hope, positivity and strength with my family. We are all in this together!
Looking elegant and gorgeous the actor did her bit by lighting the lamp of faith and unity.
Yash
KGF star Yash did his bit by lighting up a diya with his daughter and shared a video for his fans.
Allu Arjun With his family
Allu Arjun with his family was seen doing his bit
List of Television actors
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina
The power couple sang Hum Honge Kamayab and lit the lamp of faith, positivity and togetherness and prayed for everyone's worth and happiness.
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya
The power couple of Telly town did their bit by spreading smile and cheers as they lit the lamp,
Hina Khan
Hina looked gracefully gorgeous in India attire as she lit the lamp of faith and positivity
Urvashi Dholakia
Looked beautiful as she did her bit this evening.
Kapil Sharma along with his family
Mahira Sharma
Ex BB 13 actor looks gorgeous and surreal she lits the lamp.
Arti Singh
Ex BB 13 contestant lits a lamp and also chants Gayatri mantra
Paras Chhabra
'Abra ka Dabra Paras Chhabra lits the lamp and voices out a powerful message.
