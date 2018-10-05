Vijay Sethupathi's 96 is the latest movie to be hit by piracy as the full movie with different qualities have been leaked on torrent sites. It is expected to take a toll on the film's collection.

C Prem Kumar-directorial movie has Trisha Krishnan playing the female lead. The movie tells the story of a travel photographer, who reminisces old memories as he returns to his native Tanjur after years.

He meets his first love Janaki (Trisha) after 22 years and what happens thereafter is the crux of the story.

The movie has opened to unanimously positive reviews and expected to do well at the box office this weekend. With the pirated copies of the film coming out on the internet, the fate of the film in collection centres hung in balance as there is a danger of people deciding to watch the movie in their living rooms than coming to theatres.

Every film made in Kollywood these days is being made available on torrent sites within a matter of days. Big movies hit the web faster than small-budget films as the craze around such flicks is high.

Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Sivakarthikeyan's Seema Raja and all the biggies hit the internet hours after the first show in foreign countries.

Although Vishal, President of Tamil Film Producers' Council, tried his best to put an end to piracy, his attempts have gone in vain as the torrent sites find new ways to leak the film online.