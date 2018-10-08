Vijay Sethupathi's 96 has shown signs of becoming a hit at the US box office. Indeed, the Tamil movie is likely to overpower Vijay Deverakonda's NOTA in North America.

After getting a slow start at the US box office, 96 managed to pull the good number of viewers to the audience to theatres during the weekend. The movie had raked in just $4,901 from 25 locations from Wednesday premieres. Following positive reviews, the collection saw a jump on Thursday as it collected $26,638 from 58 locations.

On Friday, 96 earned $60,401 from 61 locations and $86,555 from 62 locations on Sunday. The early estimation coming from the trade says that the Vijay Sethupathi's film has collected over $50,000 to take its total tally to $228,495 in the first weekend.

On the other hand, NOTA minted $187,537 from its Thursday premieres (two languages) from 126 locations. The collections saw a huge dip on Friday as it collected Rs $69,034 from 128 locations. The business further dipped on Saturday as it earned $48,249 from 124 locations.

On Sunday, it has earned over $30,000 to take its total tally to $334,820.

Looking at the trend, the collections of NOTA has seen a decline on day-wise, while 96 has continued to perform well. Hence, the trade experts are of the opinion that the Vijay Sethupathi's film is likely to surpass the collection of Vijay Deverakonda's film.