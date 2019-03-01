Oviyaa, after winning the hearts of millions of fans with Bigg Boss Tamil 2, is returning to films with 90 ML. Alagiya Asura-directorial film has Bommu, Masoom, Shree Gopika, Monisha, Anson Paul and Tej Raj in the cast.

The movie has Arvind Krishna's cinematography, Antony's editing, Purusothaman's art direction, Jules and Sonia's costumer designing, Brinda, Kalyan, Sandy and Poppy's choreography and Miracle Michael's stunt.

Multifaceted Simbu has composed the music and a few songs that include 'Marana Matta' track has stuck the chord with the viewers.

90 ML is an adult comedy which revolves around five women. Oviyaa plays the role of a beautician.The remaining girls enact the characters of a woman working in IT, a newly-married girl, a young mother with a three-year-old child and a girl who eloped with a thug.The issues they faces in their personal lives form the crux of the story.

The film has generated a lot of hype with its bold content. The lip-lock sequences, intimate scenes and double-meaning dialogues have raised the eye-brows. Will the movie live up to the expectations? Find it in the audience's words below:

Editor Dinesh G: Watched #90ml Film

Overhyped & Big Disappointed For Me

Content Was Gud But Draggy Narration

Unwanted Liplocks , Alcohol / Smoking Scenes

#STR Songs & Background Music Is The Bit Relief ☺️

An Below Average Flick

Heytamilcinema: #90ML

Appreciate the idea of director @anitaudeep who want to show the freedom the women deserves in the male driven society, but it is the flawed writing and too much adult oriented screenplay that hampers the core idea. Could have toned it down easily! (2/5)

Story of how five girls go the 'Feminism' way that is packed up with over dosed adult content and glamour. No solid story that is damaged further by a directionless screenplay except for few laughs. Youngsters may find a liking, otherwise a sorry show! (2/5)

7STAR Cine Media Team: #90ML (0.5/5) "Not Only Alcohol, This Movie Is Also Injurious To Your Health"

Positives -

* #STR Cameo & Music

* Performances Of Girls

Negatives -

* WaferThin Story

* Pathetic Screenplay

* Poor Making

* Core Concept Itself Wrong (#Feminism Is Misused)

Tamilnadu Theatres Association: #Oviya outperforms in her own unique way along with other debut actresses. Major highlight of film is #STR 's music which is totally impressive. Both songs & BGMs adapts according to the mood swings of crucial scenes. Youth Audience are definite to enjoy this entertainer!

Haricharan Pudipeddi: #90ML is fun in parts. I really hoped it would be a localised version or as fans would call it a 'thara local' version of Veere Di Wedding, but it's everything else than that. A film that flaunts the feminism card needlessly for all the wrong reasons.

KollyEmpire: - No story, full girls show with high dose of 18+ content.

- Clueless screenplay, good at few places. Interval block & few scenes in 2nd half gud.

- STR music & cameo nothing to remember type.

- Oviya bold & beautiful, okay performance.

Disappointing!(1.75/5)