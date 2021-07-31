A nine-year-old schoolboy named Shivam succumbed to death while rehearsing for the Bhagat Singh act. Shivam, along with his friends was rehearsing the final scene for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations when the incident took place.

Shivam had a rope tied around his neck

Shivam slipped off from the stool he was propping himself during the rehearsal of Bhagat Singh's hanging scene. He died on the spot. The other kids who were there saw him struggling to breathe but they took it for acting, reports said.

The incident took place on Thursday, 29th July, at Babat Village in Uttar Pradesh's Buadaun. Shivam and his siblings were left alone at home, as their parents were out working on their paddy fields.

The kids in the village gathered together during their play. As Independence Day on August 15 was approaching, the kids wanted to enact the execution scene that portrays Bhagat Singh's death under the colonial rule of the British.

Police Investigation

Bhure Singh, the father of the boy along with his family from Kunwargaon district, conducted the last rites of the body soon after the incident without informing the police.

A police team led by the SHO of Kunwargaon Police Station was sent to the village on Friday. During the investigation, the family reportedly refused to give proper information to the police.