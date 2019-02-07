Director Jenuse Mohamed's Malayalam movie 9 (nine) starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prakash Raj, Wamiqa Gabbi and Mamta Mohandas has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience.

Written by Jenuse Mohamed, 9 is a science fiction horror thriller film, which has been jointly produced by Prithviraj Productions and SPE Films India and distributed by Sony Pictures. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.29 hours.

9 movie story: Set against the backdrop of a cosmic event, the film is about an emotional connect of a troubled relationship between a father and a son. When forces within and beyond this world conspire to snatch his son away, a father resolves to do whatever it takes to protect him.

Analysis: 9 is an experimental movie that deals with a unique concept that has rarely been explored in Malayalam cinema. Though the film is science fiction, director Jenuse Mohamed has nicely blended emotional and horror elements it. The flick is racy, crispy and edge on the seat thriller, say the audience.

FR Matinee‏ @VRFrustrationM

#9Movie Review Theatre : PVR Lulu (9:20AM) Status : 85% Forget Mollywood, #9Movie is the first of its kind in Indian Cinema. Movie will have a Blockbuster run in A centres & Multiplexes. Movie's universal theme will fetch up good boxoffice numbers in ROI & Overseas markets.

Rohit Mathew‏ @RohitLionheart

#NDTV_9_Review: * Short and crisp movie. * Cinematography, BGM, VFX * Technically Brilliant * Script is very original and unusual. * Prithviraj shines more than sun and moon in 9. * Watch it for Prithviraj.