India successfully tested two Pinaka guided extended range rockets on Monday, which demonstrated high accuracy in eliminating targets miles away. IANS reported that the test-fires were carried out off the coast of Balasore in Odisha and both missiles hit their respective targets at 90km range.

Pinaka rocket system is the brainchild of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and has witnessed major upgrades over the years. From an unguided missile system to a guided version, complete with navigation, guidance and control kit, Pinaka guided extended range rockets can immobilise enemies from a long distance.

If this is the first time you're hearing about the powerful enemy combat vehicle, here are some interesting facts that will summarise the potential of the indigenous Pinaka rocket system.

1. Pinaka is a multiple rocket launcher, which can fire a salvo of 12 HE rockets in 44 seconds.

2. Pinaka Mark I was extensively used by Indian Army in 1999 Kargil war to neutralise enemies on mountain tops.

3. Pinaka is named after the bow of Lord Shiva and it is developed by DRDO, alongside Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and ARDE, the High Energy Material Research Laboratory in Pune.

4. The initial version of the Pinaka rocket had a range of 40km before it was developed into Pinaka Mark II, which had an enhanced range of 70-80 km. The upgraded version today can fire off guided extended range rockets at 90 km range.

5. A Pinaka battery consists of six Tatra launcher vehicles, each with 12 rockets, 6 loader-replenishment vehicles, 3 replenishment vehicles, 2 command post vehicles with fire control computer and DIGICORA MET radar.

6. A Pinaka battery can neutralise an area of 1,000m × 800m.

7. Each Pinaka launcher has its own computer, allowing it to work independently.

8. Pinaka launcher can fire rockets in different directions, fire all rockets in one go or select few.

9. There are different modes Pinaka launcher can operate in: autonomous, standalone, remote and manual.