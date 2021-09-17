At least 87 per cent of Indian respondents said their organisations were victims of security breach in the last year, a report said on Thursday.

According to Cloud-enabled security solutions provider Barracuda, companies with staff working predominantly from home had a significantly higher network security breach rate as compared to companies with staff working predominantly in the office.

"While organisations are adapting to the hybrid approach thinking about both working from anywhere and application hosting, they continue to experience a high level of network breaches and facing ongoing connectivity and security challenges," Murali Urs, Country Manager, Barracuda Networks India, said in a statement.

"However, realising that moving to SaaS applications and the public Cloud can improve both the user experience and security, they have started embracing new SASE technologies," Urs added.

The report mentioned that 79 per cent of those surveyed in India said their organisation has been the victim of at least one ransomware attack in the last year. On an average, only 7 per cent of employees at Indian businesses surveyed currently work in the office all the time.

The research, which surveyed 750 IT decision makers globally, indicates that network breaches, ransomware attacks and remote-work challenges underscore the need for Cloud-native Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) deployments.

4.3 lakh cyber attacks in 2018: Report

India had been the target of over 4.3 lakh cyber attacks from five countries including China, Russia and the US in 2018 while more than 73,000 attacks were initiated from India between January and June 2018, according to F-Secure, a Finnish cybersecurity company.

According to F-Secure's honeypot data, Russia, the US, China, the Netherlands and Germany targeted India with 436,090 attacks. This is nearly 12 times more than which originated from India.

Honeypots are basically decoy servers that emulate the real IT environment of a business enterprise. They enable F-Secure to collect the latest malware samples or shell scripts and new hacking techniques.