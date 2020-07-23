Around 84 persons, including security and fire service personnel posted at the Raj Bhavan here have tested positive for coronavirus, said a statement.

The statement, issued by the Raj Bhavan, said that 147 persons were tested for coronavirus as some persons working there had shown symptoms of infection.

As per the test results 84 persons including security and fire service personnel working in the outer area of the Raj Bhavan tested positive for coronavirus infection and have been quarantined.

None of the infected persons had come in contact with Governor Banwarilal Purohit or other senior officials, the statement said.

The entire Raj Bhavan premises, including offices, has been sanitised and disinfected by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

TN Covid deaths hit 3,144, new cases at 5,859

Tamil Nadu logged a record 5,859 fresh coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours while it discharged a total of 4,910 Covid-19 patients, said the State Health Department.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in the state went up to 3,144 after adding 444 deaths notified after the report of the Death Reconciliation Committee in Greater Chennai Corporation.

