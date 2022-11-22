Asserting that security forces have controlled terrorism to some extent in Jammu and Kashmir, General officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said that nearly 300 terrorists are active in different parts of the Union Territory.

"We have controlled terrorism to some extent. Our neighbouring country is now trying to smuggle pistols, grenades, and drugs to fuel violence and bloodshed, but we'll not let it happen", Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi said.

He said that the total number of terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir is 300 that includes 82 foreign terrorists and 53 locals.

"Almost 170 terrorists who indulge in criminal activities and remain unidentified are also here. Thus, a total of 300 are currently spread in the area but we're ensuring that they are not able to indulge in any untoward activity", he said.

Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) Northern Command was addressing a press conference in Poonch on the occasion of Poonch Link Up Day.

When asked about the number of terrorists trying to infiltrate into this side of the border, he said, "We have information that almost 160 terrorists sitting at the launchpad of which there are 130 North of Pir Panchal and 30 on the South of Pir Panchal".

35 percent of new terror recruits are below the age of 20 years

The Northern Command chief said that terror groups are recruiting gullible youth by radicalizing them through different means.

"Over 35 percent of the newly recruit terrorists are below the age of 20 years while as remaining are between the age group of 20 to 30 years", he said.

The GoC-in-C emphasized providing quality education to the youth to keep them away from violence and anti-national activities.

"It is high time for parents to keep a watch on their children and ensure proper upbringing. These youth need to study and see the world outside. We have sent 1,800 youth to various parts of India for studies," he said.

Situation in J&K improved after the abrogation of Art 370

The GoC-in-C said that the security scenario in J&K has improved after the abrogation of article 370.

"As far as the security scenario in Kashmir is concerned if you see after the abrogation of article 370 it has undergone a major change and all the trend lines which are there are coming down today", he said.

He said peace and development have gained speed and civil administration is occupying the space. He added that terrorists in J&K are facing a shortage of weapons and the neighbouring country is sending consignments of pistols and grenades. "Small weapons are being used to target non-J&K residents who come here to earn their livelihood", he said.