Multilingual actor Pratap Pothen has expressed his disappointment over not being invited for the 80s reunion meet organised by Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi this year at his residence in Hyderabad. Many big names from the four South Indian film industries graced the occasion.

Sharing his unhappiness, Pratap Pothen said on his Facebook page that he was sad and wondered whether he was a bad actor and filmmaker for which he was ignored from the guest list of the reunion of 80s stars.

"i am a Persona Non Grata with the 80's stars nayybe i am a bad actor and director ...so they didnt invite me to their get together i am sad :( what can one say ....only that my career in films ment nothing ....well some may like you some hate you ...but life goess on. [sic]" he posted on his Facebook page.

However, the actor was consoled by his followers and expressed their love for him. "You are an awesome actor . We r not in this world to be loved by all . Few hate us few love us few don't care either . We r not stuck any where bcz of this we must let the show go on :) our worth is only defined by us alone in this world. [sic]" a fan named Sruthi Naidu M wrote which made Pothen happy.

Thanking her, Pratap Pothen wrote, "so sweet ty so much. [sic]"

The 80s reunion was an initiative by Suhasini Mani Ratnam and Lizzy and every year since 2010 is being celebrated in different places. This time, Chiranjeevi hosted the event. The dress code of the evening was gold and black attires.

Ramesh Aravind, Jackie Shroff, Suhasini ManiRatnam, Poornima Bhagyaraj, K Bhagyaraj, Sumalatha, Sarath Kumar, Jayaprada, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Jayasudha, Jagapathi Babu, Ambika, Saritha, Sumanth, Sivaji Prabhu, Khushbu Sundar, Venkatesh, Radikaa Sarathkumar and many others graced the event.