As many as 80 Bengaluru Metro contract labourers working on the Nagawara-Gottigere line have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday.

"Eighty Bengaluru Metro contract labourers have contracted coronavirus. They were working on the Nagawara-Gottigere line," a Metro official told IANS.

Following the infection, all the workers who are migrant labourers from different states, have been sent to a Covid Care Centre (CCC).

The development took place last week, resulting in the halting of the Metro construction work between Shivajinagar and Tannery road.

The Nagawara-Gottigere Metro line falls under Reach 6 of Phase II.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T), the contractor building Reach 6 line, made the migrant labourers undergo a test for coronavirus after a worker suffered from high fever and tested positive for COVID-19.

It tested nearly 200 workers for the virus.

Following the results on Thursday, the infected workers have been sent to the CCC for treatment.

All the primary and secondary workers with these 80 workers have been asked to quarantine.

Bengaluru Metro, also known as Namma Metro, is a joint venture between the Centre and the Karnataka government.