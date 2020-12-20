After killing 6 goats, 11 sheep in Bengalurus Girinagar, Leopard spotted in Nandi corridor | Watch Close
Nine civilians were killed and 15 others injured as a blast rocked the Police District 5 of Kabul on Sunday, the Afghan Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Kabul Blast
Damaged cars are seen at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017.Reuters

According to the statement, the blast took place in Spin Kuli, a suburban area of Police District 5 Sunday morning and as a result "eight civilians were martyred and 15 others including a parliamentarian" sustained injury.

Women and children were also among the victims, the statement added. Without blaming any particular group for the explosion, the statement said "terrorists and the enemies of Afghanistan" were behind the terrorist attack that had victimized innocent civilians.

