Rakshit Shetty's new film 777 Charlie is adventure comedy-drama film directed by Kiranraj K. The movie has already garnered a lot of positive reviews from premiere shows.

Many celebrities have taken Twitter to hail the movie. Rakshit's performance has been appreciated by many. Check out what they have said about the flick which will hit the screens on Friday, June 10:

Divya Spandana/Ramya: @divyaspandana #Charlie777 is an emotional film that teaches us humans so caught up in our grand position in the chain of being the importance of love & the joie de vivre we need to embrace. Thank you @rakshitshetty @Kiranraj61 for this warm-hearted tearjerker.

It's a sweet emotional film. I enjoyed watching the film. Post Covid, family audience are not coming to theatres like before. I think Charlie 777 is the right movie for them to come to cinema halls. It also has a beautiful message. Elders, kids and all can enjoy the flick.

I am proud of the fact that it is made in Kannada. Nobody tries to bring such stories on screen. Rakshit and Kiran Raj have taken an effort to tell such a story. Hence, you all should watch the movie in theatres.

A man who is ice cold to becoming a man who finds a companion for life and goes to extremes to find little joy for Charlie, this movie captures emotions in a way that is soul- stirring. Its a ride that'll leave your eyes moist.

santhosh radhakrishnan: '#777Charlie' - undoubtedly is a touching experience. The director @Kiranraj61 has tapped all buttons that rakes emotions, making eyes wet enough. He's undoubtedly lucky to get a robust production house like 'Paramvah' to back his debut work & get an actor like @rakshitshetty Eyes sir.

and all cast and crew has gave whole soul and heart to the movie.

bro ur direction is next level u have bright future bro...

ⓢⓐⓣⓘⓢⓗ: #777Charlie @777CharlieMovie what a movie, i had watched premier show and i could not control myself to appreciate hole team. @rakshitshetty what acting sir.. Literally its very difficult to act with a dog but u nailed it sir especially that ending scene in kashmir tears in my

Shashank: Brave heart & Belief in quality can only make you organize such a huge number of Premier shows!!

Dear @rakshitshetty you are setting a new benchmark in Movie marketing & Making. Kudos to you and team

