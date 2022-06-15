Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie has come out with flying colors at the box office. The movie, which was released on June 15, has made big collections in Karnataka and other centres where it hit the screens.

777 Charlie 5 Days Box Office Collection

As per the reports, Charlie has grossed over Rs 35 crore in five days at the worldwide box office. "Leave alone the box office number aside. I am glad the film is doing well because of the family audience — even on Monday. Also, the Telugu distributors are happy with 777 Charlie's weekend performance.

They are expecting it to do well this week too. Despite the release of three Malayalam films in Kerala,the film is doing well in God's own country. There's a good response from Tamil Nadu as well. In Pune both Kannada and Hindi versions are doing great," Cinema Express quoted director Kiranraj as saying.

777 Charlie Digital Rights

Meanwhile, Voot has acquired the digital rights of Kannada version of 777 Charlie. As per the director, there is a huge demand for the rights of other languages.

On asking whether he has plans to do a sequel to 777 Charlie, the director said that he does not have any plan to do sequel at this stage, but it can be made anytime.

777 Charlie, which also has Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty and Bobby Simha in the cast, is produced by Paramvah Studios.

On the other hand, many celebrities have showered appreciation about Charlie 777. Multi-Grammy Award-winning Indian music composer Ricky Kej has hailed the flick on Twitter. He wrote, "Wow.. absolutely awesome. Loved every bit of @777CharlieMovie #777charliemovie. @rakshitshetty with such a controlled & effective performance. @Kiranraj61 is a genius. Every dept. excelled! An emotional rollercoaster which kept me in tears throughout. Watch this film immediately. [sic]"